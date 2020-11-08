Jackson, GA Mrs. Patricia "Trish" Ellen Burden Sparks, age 67, passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020. Trish was born in Atlanta, Georgia, on Tuesday, December 2, 1952. She was the daughter of the late Edward Sasser Burden and the late Frances Sealock Burden. Trish loved the beach, traveling, and spending time with her family. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. Trish is survived by her husband, Chris Sparks; children, Michael & Wendy Nelms, Jonathan & Katherine Nelms, Corey Sparks; grandchildren, Hannah Lanier, Seth Nelms, Jonah Nelms, Jaylen Nelms, Noah Sparks; sisters, Janet Sawyer, Debra Donboch; brother, Edward Burden; several nieces and nephews. A memorial service for Mrs. Trish Sparks will be held at Stark United Methodist Church on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. with Reverend Skip Mitchell officiating. Inurnment will follow in the church cemetery. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home on Friday evening from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com. Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 East College Street Jackson, GA is serving the Sparks family.

