Jackson
Mrs. Patricia Ann McDonald (Mason)
Patricia Ann Mason McDonald, age 73, passed away Saturday November 23, 2019 at Eternal Hope Hospice in Griffin, GA. She was born in Macon, GA on November 4, 1946 to the late Emmett B. and Wortie Lee Partee Mason. She was a homemaker and a member of the Azalea Garden Club of Jackson.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Tracey Lee and Destinee Patterson, and two grandchildren; Mason Lanning Patterson and Sawyer Wayne Patterson.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Hasten Funeral Home of Jackson is serving the McDonald Family.
