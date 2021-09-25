Patricia Lunsford Patsy Earnhart

Jackson, GA On September 25, 2021 around 7:00 PM, Patsy Lunsford Earnhart passed away at her home surrounded by her family. She was born to Pete and Callie Lunsford on April 29, 1947 in Butts County. She was the youngest of six girls. She married Neil Earnhart on June 18. 1965. In their 56 years of marriage, they had two sons.

Along with her parents Patsy is preceded in death by her son, Dale Earnhart who passed away in June of 1984, her sisters Joyce Lunsford, Elise Mayo and Joanne Moss.

Patsy is survived by her husband; Neil Earnhart, son; Dean Earnhart, she also leaves behind two daughters-in-law; Jill Earnhart and Deanna Earnhart and two sisters; Shirley Kersey and Jackie Cook. She was known for her special love of her grandchildren; Skyler Earnhart, Kallie Earnhart Jones, Josh Jones and Reagan Earnhart who also survive.

The family will receive friends Monday evening September 27, 2021 from 6:00 until 8:00 PM at the Funeral Home. Memorial Services for Patsy Lunsford Earnhart will be Saturday, October 2, 2021 at 2:00 PM at The Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness; 1875 Peeksville Rd, Locust Grove, GA via Zoom, Brother Charles White will officiate.

The family respectfully request that flowers be omitted from the Memorial Service and that you consider gift certificates for flowers to be used on her grave at a later date.

Those that desire to leave condolences for the Family online, may visit www.haistenfuneral.com

Haisten Funeral Home of Jackson is serving the Earnhart Family.