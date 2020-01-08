Stockbridge
Pamela Perdue
Pamela Faye Perdue, age 62, of Stockbridge, GA passed away unexpectedly Christmas night. Pam was born on November 27, 1957 to the late TJ and Frances Hall. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Scott Perdue, both of her parents, and her baby sister Tina Hall.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Courtney Alesich; her sons Cody Perdue, Kyler Perdue (Sasha) and Kaleb Perdue; a grandson Lincoln Perdue; her sister, Laqueeta Hunt (Lester); nephew Brad Hunt and niece Wendy Huckeba (Justin); two great nieces Ashleigh and Hannah Huckeba; along with several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A memorial service will be held Saturday January 4, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Jackson Church of the Nazarene, 1523 Hwy 16E, Jackson GA 30233.
Pamela Faye Perdue, age 62, of Stockbridge, GA passed away unexpectedly Christmas night. Pam was born on November 27, 1957 to the late TJ and Frances Hall. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Scott Perdue, both of her parents, and her baby sister Tina Hall.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Courtney Alesich; her sons Cody Perdue, Kyler Perdue (Sasha) and Kaleb Perdue; a grandson Lincoln Perdue; her sister, Laqueeta Hunt (Lester); nephew Brad Hunt and niece Wendy Huckeba (Justin); two great nieces Ashleigh and Hannah Huckeba; along with several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A memorial service will be held Saturday January 4, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Jackson Church of the Nazarene, 1523 Hwy 16E, Jackson GA 30233.
To plant a tree in memory of Pamela Perdue as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.