Jackson, GA Pamela Jo English, age 57, passed away Friday August 21, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her family. She was born on Sunday July 21, 1963 in Jackson, GA to the late Lamar and Mary Jo English.

She was a graduate of Jackson High School class of 1981 and Gordon State College School of Nursing, Pam was employed by Wellstar Spalding Regional Hospital for over 30 years. She was a member of the Towaliga Baptist Church and she enjoyed reading and playing cards.

Pam is survived by her daughter; Rachel Alyse English, sisters; Jennifer Lynn English, Janet and David Dahlin, many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and one great great niece. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her brothers; Stephen DeWitt English and Jeffery Lamar English.

Memorial Services for Pamela Jo English will be held Monday August 24, 2020 at 2:00 PM in the Chapel of Haisten Funeral Home, Pastor John Nance will officiate. The Family will receive family and friends one hour prior to the service. The family asks to consider donations to Winging Cat Rescue, 1351 Hyw. 16 East, Jackson, GA 30233 or Butts Mutts, PO Box 474 Jackson, GA 30233 in lieu of flowers. Those desiring may visit the online guest registry at www.haistenfuneral.com to leave messages and condolences for the family.

Haisten Funeral Home of Jackson is serving the English family.