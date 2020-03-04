Ossie Lawson

Albany
Ossie Virginia Lawson (Garner)
Ossie Virginia Garner was born in Dawson, Georgia on June 2, 1940 to the late Marie Brown Garner and Cleo Garner Sr. She was the granddaughter of the late Mary Brown and Sylvester Brown.
Ossie met Arthur L. Lawson in Albany, Georgia while Arthur was a student at Albany State College. The couple married and relocated to Atlanta, Georgia later to his hometown of Jackson, Georgia. From this union two children were born, Anthony J. Lawson and Joni N. Lawson.
Loving memories will be cherished forever by her two children, Anthony J. Lawson and Joni N. Lawson. Her siblings, Stella Garner Hicks, Cleo Garner, Jr., Joe Garner, Shirley Garner Richardson, and Roderick R. Garner. Sister-In-Laws, Carolyn Garner, Gloria Garner, and Nellie Garner (natives of Albany, Georgia). Nieces and Nephews and a host of friends and other
Services were held Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the Doretha Payne Chapel in Albany, GA. Interment was at Riverside Cemetery, Albany, GA.
