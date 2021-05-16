Jackson, GA Mrs. Olive Bernice Harting, age 98 of Jackson Georgia, passed away peacefully on March 16, 2021.

Mrs. Bernice was born in Sterling, Illinois March 18, 1923 and for many years was a member of 1st Nazarene Church in Sterling. She later moved to Georgia to be closer to her daughter and also lived in Texas to be near her son. When she was able she enjoyed going to the Baptist church in Texas and the Methodist church in Georgia. She was a true believer in God and the Lord Jesus Christ and lived every day to please him.

She is preceded in death by her husband Orville Harting, her son Ron Harting and 8 brothers and sisters. Survivors include one sister, Bethel McBride of Sterling II.. her daughter Sandra Garrison, Jackson Georgia, son-in-law Howard Garrison. Grandchildren, Dawn Wessels, Shelli Hayes, Tammy Morgan and Brett Harting. Step grandchildren L. Michelle Woods and Vicki Garrison. She also had several nieces and nephews and six great grandchildren and several great great grandchildren.

Mrs. Bernice will be laid to rest with her husband at Rest Haven Cemetery in Alpharetta, Georgia.

No Memorial service will be held. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Stark United Methodist Church, Jackson Ga.