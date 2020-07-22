Ms. Nora Mizell Estes Ross, age 78 of Locust Grove, passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020. She was born in Chester, GA to the late Woodrow Wilson and Mabel Estes. She is survived by her children: Nora (Bill) Staebell of Sunrise, FL, Jon Ross of Okatie, SC, and Brian Ross of Locust Grove; and sister: Linda Southerland of Chester, GA. She was predeceased by her brother: James Estes.
