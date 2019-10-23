Nicholas Medich

Jackson
Mr. Nicholas Nathaniel "Nick" Medich
Mr. Nicholas Nathaniel "Nick" Medich, age 84, died on October 18, 2019 at his residence. He was born on March 29, 1935 in Lithia, Florida, to Nicholas and Sallie Mae Medich. He was married to Ann Medich who passed away in February of 2003.
Nick was retired from General Motors.
He is survived by three daughters: Pebble Medich, Jennifer Medich Oliver and Sally Medich; two sisters: Sally Watson and Rosalyn Bazzell; four grandchildren: America Towe, Scarlett Towe, Hunter Oliver and August Oliver. He was preceded in death by his wife Ann Medich; two brothers: George Medich And Warne Medich, two sisters: Virginia Lee and Marion Dean and his parents: Nicholas and Sallie Mae Medich.
It is the Families wish that there be no visitation or Memorial Service.
In lieu of flowers please consider donations to St. Jude Hospital, 362 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105 or your favorite charity.
Haisten Funeral Home of Jackson is serving the Medich family.
