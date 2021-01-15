Jackson, GA Mrs. Nancy Lang Johnson, age 66, of Jackson, Georgia passed away Friday, January 15, 2021 at Sacred Journey Hospice, with her husband by her side. Nancy was born on Sunday, October 24, 1954 in Detroit, Michigan to the late Hoyt Lang and the late Marion Cannon Lang. She enjoyed spending time with her family. Nancy is survived by her husband of 33 years, Robert Johnson; children, Bobbie & Darrell Guffey, Arnold & Heather Bradshaw, Joseph & Edi Bradshaw, Randy & April Johnson, Cymantha & Brad Lunsford, Michelle & Stephen Winchester; several grandchildren; great-grandson, Gavin; brothers and sisters-in-law, Hoyt & Pam Lang, Paul Cannon, Eddie Cannon, Michael & Becky Cannon; several nieces and nephews. A funeral service for Mrs. Nancy Lang Johnson will be held on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. in the Sherrell Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow in the Jackson City Cemetery. Friends may visit the family on Tuesday from 1:00 P.M. until the hour of service. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com. Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 E. College Street, Jackson, GA, is serving the Johnson family.
