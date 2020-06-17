Mr. Larry Eugene Mitchell, age 74, of Jackson, Georgia, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Brightmoor Hospice. Larry was born on Thursday, August 2, 1945 in Atlanta, Georgia, son of the late John Mitchell and the late Irene Royals Mitchell. Larry was a twice Master of the Lodge for St. John's Masonic Lodge #45 and past President of the Henry County Shriners. He loved motorcycles and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was of the Baptist faith. Larry is survived by wife of 17 years, Annie Mitchell; children, Margaret Kemp and Chris Hubbard, Kathy Haskell, John "Bubba" Mitchell, Crystal and Aaron Nicholson, Billie Berkheimer, Serenity Mitchell; 12 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and best friends, Freddie and Patsy George.A memorial service for Mr. Larry Mitchell will be held on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. in the Sherrell Memorial Chapel with Mr. Rudy Mangham officiating. Friends may stop by the funeral home Tuesday afternoon from 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. for the viewing. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com. Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 East College Street Jackson, GA is serving the Mitchell family.

