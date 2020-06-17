Mr. Larry Eugene Mitchell, age 74, of Jackson, Georgia, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Brightmoor Hospice. Larry was born on Thursday, August 2, 1945 in Atlanta, Georgia, son of the late John Mitchell and the late Irene Royals Mitchell. Larry was a twice Master of the Lodge for St. John's Masonic Lodge #45 and past President of the Henry County Shriners. He loved motorcycles and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was of the Baptist faith. Larry is survived by wife of 17 years, Annie Mitchell; children, Margaret Kemp and Chris Hubbard, Kathy Haskell, John "Bubba" Mitchell, Crystal and Aaron Nicholson, Billie Berkheimer, Serenity Mitchell; 12 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and best friends, Freddie and Patsy George.A memorial service for Mr. Larry Mitchell will be held on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. in the Sherrell Memorial Chapel with Mr. Rudy Mangham officiating. Friends may stop by the funeral home Tuesday afternoon from 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. for the viewing. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com. Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 East College Street Jackson, GA is serving the Mitchell family.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries Newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every morning.
Service information
2:00PM
212 E. College St.
Jackson, GA 30233
Tags
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
- With new COVID-19 rules, elderly care bill clears Georgia Senate hurdle
- Mother of Ahmaud Arbery says Trump's police reform executive order doesn't go far enough
- A VETERAN'S STORY: The Pied Piper of Saipan
- Panola Mountain State Park offers a chance to get outside and play
- DICK YARBROUGH: A complex issue with no easy answers
Most Popular
Articles
- There could be 36 communicating intelligent civilizations in our galaxy, study says
- Juneteenth protest march and celebration planned for June 19 in Jackson
- Astronomers witness the steadfast beating heart of a black hole
- Butts County Magistrate Court Report
- Georgia unemployment claims continue declining
- US surgeons successfully perform double lung transplant on Covid-19 patient for first time: 'If she didn't get the transplant, she would not be alive'
- Butts County Sheriff Gary Long interviewed by FBI about Clayton County jail excessive force allegations
- Butts County Board of Commissioners proposing first property tax millage rate increase in five years
- Former Butts County firefighter-paramedic Michael Lawson passes away in North Carolina
- Bride and groom travel to Westbury to share wedding with his grandmother
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.