Jackson, GA Mr. William Michael "Mike" Freeman, age 52, of Jackson, GA, passed away Friday, December 25, 2020. Mike was born on Sunday, May 26, 1968 in Jackson, Georgia to the late William Donald Freeman and the late Doris Evelyn Anthony Freeman. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Dick Marcott; and a great-niece, Aubrey Pope. Mike retired from Central Georgia EMC after 31 years of service. He enjoyed playing baseball, watching UGA football, fishing and going to the beach. Mike is survived by wife, April Crane Freeman; sisters and brother-in-law, Janet Freeman, Kathy Marcott, Donna & Mike Malone; mother-in-law, Faye Crane; his fur babies, Bella & Sadie; several nieces and nephews & great-nieces and great-nephews. A memorial service for Mr. Mike Freeman will be held at 5:00 P.M. on Monday, December 28, 2020 in the Sherrell Memorial Chapel with Reverend Robert Henderson officiating. The service will be live streamed on the funeral home Facebook page. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Monday afternoon from 3:00 P.M. until 5:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the Jackson Red Devil Baseball Team, c/o Mickey Moody, 717 South Harkness Street, Jackson, Georgia 30233. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com. Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 E. College Street, Jackson, GA, is serving the Freeman family.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.