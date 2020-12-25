Jackson, GA Mr. William Michael "Mike" Freeman, age 52, of Jackson, GA, passed away Friday, December 25, 2020. Mike was born on Sunday, May 26, 1968 in Jackson, Georgia to the late William Donald Freeman and the late Doris Evelyn Anthony Freeman. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Dick Marcott; and a great-niece, Aubrey Pope. Mike retired from Central Georgia EMC after 31 years of service. He enjoyed playing baseball, watching UGA football, fishing and going to the beach. Mike is survived by wife, April Crane Freeman; sisters and brother-in-law, Janet Freeman, Kathy Marcott, Donna & Mike Malone; mother-in-law, Faye Crane; his fur babies, Bella & Sadie; several nieces and nephews & great-nieces and great-nephews. A memorial service for Mr. Mike Freeman will be held at 5:00 P.M. on Monday, December 28, 2020 in the Sherrell Memorial Chapel with Reverend Robert Henderson officiating. The service will be live streamed on the funeral home Facebook page. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Monday afternoon from 3:00 P.M. until 5:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the Jackson Red Devil Baseball Team, c/o Mickey Moody, 717 South Harkness Street, Jackson, Georgia 30233. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com. Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 E. College Street, Jackson, GA, is serving the Freeman family.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries Newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every morning.
Tags
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Latest News
- MORRIS: May Christmas bloom in your hearts this season
- TOM PURCELL: Why I love a good snowfall
- Fact check: Georgia Republicans run more misleading attack ads against Warnock and Ossoff
- Infamous British-Soviet double agent George Blake dies in Moscow
- HAL BRADY: Been there, done that, got the T-shirt!
Most Popular
Articles
- Butts County man among three people killed in accident Dec. 18
- Georgia sets one day record of confirmed cases while Butts County sets weekly high
- Butts County Jail Logbook
- Butts County community mourning passing of Bob Ryan
- Butts County Magistrate Court
- Jackson First Baptist offers drive through Journey to Bethlehem
- Jackson Police hand out toys to neighborhood children
- Homeowners seeking injunction to keep proposed rock quarry from operating
- Santa Claus visits neighborhoods near Butts County Department of Leisure Services
- Butts County Jail Logbook
Images
Videos
Collections
- Pawsitively adorable: Check out these dogs available at Butts Mutts
- 2-year degrees that go on to the most meaningful jobs
- 100 best movies of 2020, according to audiences
- Year in review: 100 best movies of 2020
- 100 worst movies of 2020
- 100 best movies of 2020, according to critics
- 10 editorial and topical cartoons from the past week — Dec. 22
- Highest-paid jobs in construction
- Classic Christmas songs that are more than 100 years old
- GIFT GUIDE: Last minute holiday gift ideas
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.