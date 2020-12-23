Jackson, GA Mr. Michael Larry McClendon, age 64, of Jackson, Georgia, passed away at his home on Sunday, December 20, 2020. Larry was born on Sunday, July 15, 1956 in Monticello, Georgia. He was the son of the late David E. McClendon and Mrs. Bernice Meredith McClendon. Larry loved hunting, fishing, and farming. Larry is survived by his children and their spouses, John & DeeAnn McClendon, Shane & Nicole McClendon, Brittany McClendon, and Alex & Audrianna Sealey, and; 4 grandchildren, Chrissy, Gracie, Wyatt, and Remington; great-grandson, Mason; mother, Bernice McClendon; brothers, Buddy McClendon and Pedro McClendon; sister, Dianne Helms; several nieces and nephews. A memorial service for Mr. Larry McClendon will be held on Saturday, December 26, 2020 at 3:00 P.M. at Sherrell Memorial Chapel with Reverend Joshua McClendon officiating. Friends can visit the family one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home via www.sherrellfh.com to help the family with final expenses. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com.

