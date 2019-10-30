Jackson
Melissa Gunter
Melissa Gunter, age 41, of Jackson, Georgia, passed away Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at Eternal Hope Hospice. She was born on Sunday, December 11, 1977, to Larry Gunter of Byron and the late Caroline Frances Jackson Gunter. Melissa was a graduate of Valdosta State University with a Bachelor of Fine Arts and Art Education. She worked for the Butts County School System for nine years at North Mulberry Elementary and Stark Elementary Schools. Melissa was co-owner of Monkeybean Photos. She enjoyed kayaking and traveling.
In addition to her father, Melissa is survived by her wife, Julie Solomon of Jackson; daughter, Grey; special friend, Beverly Skipper of Macon; mother-in-law, Reva Solomon of Valdosta; paternal grandparents, George A. and Joyce Gunter; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A memorial service for Melissa Gunter will be held at Refinery Hill, 500 Pullin Road McDonough, Georgia 30253, on November 3, 2019, at 11:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers the family request those desiring to make charitable donations to Butts Mutts, P.O. Box 474 Jackson, GA 30233. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com
Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 East College Street, Jackson, is serving the Gunter family.
