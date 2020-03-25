Jackson, GA
Mavis Brownlee
Mrs. Mavis Mary Bishop Brownlee, age 90, of Jackson, Georgia, passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020. She was born in Thomaston, Georgia on Saturday, August 24, 1929, to the late George Bishop and Stella Bishop. She loved God with all her heart. Mavis designed floral arrangements, and formerly owned a flower shop. She loved to cook and bake. Mavis loved her family and adored her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, Ricky Brownlee; grandson, Joey Wright; granddaughter, Sheree Nowlin.
Mavis is survived by husband of 72 years, James Brownlee; daughters and sons-in-law, Linda and Doug Laird, Jean Nowlin, Debi and Lamar Smith; grandchildren, Jimmy Wright, Kevin Laird, Richie Brownlee, Dustin Brownlee, Jessica Brownlee, Dana Paul, Shelby Smith, McKenzi Royals, and Austin Smith; numerous great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service for Mrs. Mavis Brownlee will be held on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at 4:00 P.M. in the Southview Cemetery, Thomaston GA with Pastor Richie Brownlee officiating. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com
Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 East College Street, Jackson, is serving the Brownlee family.
To send flowers to the family of Mavis Brownlee, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.