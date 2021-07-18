Jackson, GA Mrs. Maudie Faye Chalk Reese, age 94, of Jackson, Georgia passed away Sunday, July 18, 2021. Faye was born on Sunday, March 13, 1927, in Higden, Arkansas to the late Thomas and Florence Chalk. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Robert Norris Reese Sr.; their son, Dennis; and 12 brothers and sisters. Faye has been a member of Macedonia Baptist Church of Jackson, Georgia since 1960. She was an extremely active member, teaching Sunday school, singing in the sanctuary choir, leading various women's groups, starting the first library in the church, teaching Vacation Bible School, and visiting the sick and shut-ins in the local community. Faye is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Eddie and Kathy Reese, Ricky and Freda Reese; grandchildren, Stacy Reese, Stephen and Katie Reese; great-grandchildren, Joshua and Alyssa Pence, Hannah and Chris Chapman; Clark Reese, Sophie Reese, great-great-grandchild, Braxton; sister, Mildred Ann Holley; several nieces and nephews. A funeral service for Mrs. Faye Reese will be held on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at 2:00 P.M. at the Sherrell Memorial Chapel with Reverend Carl Reimold officiating. Friends may visit with the family one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Those that wish may send flowers or make a donation to the Macedonia Baptist Church building fund. Masks are optional but would be appreciated. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com. Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 E. College Street, Jackson, GA, is serving the Reese family.

