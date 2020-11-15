Mate Mundy

Griffin, GA Mate White Youngblood Mundy Born April 22, 1931 in Hazelhurst, Jeff Davis County, Georgia to Roney Y. White and Lillie Creamer White. Died November 12, 2020.

Preceded in death by her parents, Siblings Lettie Johnson , Jessie White, Clifford (Ted) Carter, Virginia Miles, Ed White, Ocala McCrary, Paul White and Hilton White. Husbands Jack T. Youngblood, Jr and Joseph Bogan Mundy. Sons Michael Scott and John Hilton Youngblood.

Survived by sons Jack III & Pam Youngblood of Senoia, Paul & Twyla Youngblood of Cleveland and daughter-in-law Lynn Youngblood of Jackson, Ga. Grandchildren Kenny & Renee Youngblood, Scott Brown, Jason & Kris Brown, Adam & Laura Youngblood, Alan & Lindsey Youngblood, Erin & Ronnie Burkett, Allison & Jonathan Stowers, Abby & Heath Yates, Wesley & Megan Youngblood and Lora Youngblood. Great grandchildren Jacob & Mikaela, Elizabeth, Jackson, Keegan, Gavin, Karis, Brenden, Trinity, Kevin, Keaton, Talen, Sadie, Nora, Rowan and Mavery. Nieces, Nephews, Oakhill Baptist Church family and many friends.

Mate & Jack married April 21, 1949 in Hazelhurst. After moving to Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, Mate was a dispatcher for Broward County then became a motorcycle meter maid in Pompano Beach. Returning to Georgia, Mate was Deputy Clerk of Court in Clayton County. Retiring at 65 from the State of Georgia WIC program in 1996. A widow at the age of 59 Mate married Joe 10 years later, March 28, 2000 enjoying 6 years as his wife. Mate moved herself to The Woods Assisted Living in Griffin 3 1/2 years ago. She loved everyone there. We want to give a special thank you to all of the staff.

Matriarch, Mother, Nana, loving and caring for her family was her daily mission. At the age of 89 she still handled her own business affairs, kept up with her family, friends and their families. She truly loved us all. Oh, but how she loved Bingo! Our phone calls were "I won a quarter" "I won the gold dollar". Competitive to the end. After months of being quarantined due to the 2020 pandemic. Mate passed peacefully in her own bed surrounding by her sons and daughter-in-laws from Covid 19.

Services were conducted by Pastor Vernon Ritchie Pallbearers were Grandsons Kenny, Scott, Jason, Adam, Alan & Wesley Soloist Laura Youngblood.

Graveside Services were Saturday November 14, 2020 at 2 pm at City of Jonesboro Cemetery Jonesboro, GA.

Arrangements handled by Haisten McCullough Funeral Home, 1155 Everee Inn Road, Griffin, GA.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Oakhill Baptist Church 100 Lakeside Dr. Williamson, GA 30292 in memory of Mate Mundy.