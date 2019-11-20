Mary Smallwood

Jackson
Mrs. Mary Frances Smallwood
Mary Frances Smallwood, age 74 of Jackson GA passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at her residence in Jackson, GA. She was born in Rockledge, GA on September 8, 1945. She was the daughter of the late Preston Smith and Christine Mimbs Hartley. She was preceded in death by her husband James Clayton Smallwood.
She loved having all her children and grandchildren together for dinner. She loved all of her 13 great grandchildren and she was a member of the Divine Trinity Fellowship Church.
She is survived by her daughter Sonya Smallwood and daughter and son-in law Kay and Wayne Bell, grandchildren; Bradley Riser, Julie Cochran Cox, Sean Riser, John Cochran, Danielle Bell and Nathan Bell and 13 great grandchildren, brother Rufus Smith, sister Carolyn Plemmons and she was preceded in death by her sister Betty Smith.
In lieu of flowers donation may be made to the Divine Trinity Fellowship Church, 531 Old Bethel Rd, Jackson, GA 30233.
Arrangements will be announced later by the family.
Haisten Funeral Home of Jackson is serving the Smallwood family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.