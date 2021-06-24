Jackson, GA Mrs. Mary Lou Ludke Howell, age 88, of Jackson, Georgia passed away Thursday, June 24, 2021. Mary Lou was born on Sunday, January 15, 1933, in Lucedale, Mississippi to the late Robert Marion Ludke and the late Katherine Rose Sanders Ludke. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, David Wesley Howell; brothers, Bobby Ludke and Joe Ludke. She was a member of Towaliga Baptist Church. She was formerly active in Children's Church and sent cards to church members. Mary Lou loved to garden. Mary Lou is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Kathy and Tim Broyles; grandchildren, Caleb Broyles, Katherine-Hope Broyles; Whitney and Jay Blanton, Amy and Nick Fain, Florence Broyles; great-grandchildren, Piper and Paylin; sister, Glenda Welch; niece and nephews, Stacy Lumpkin, Brent Welch, Joey Ludke. A funeral service for Mrs. Mary Lou Howell will be held on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at 3:00 P.M. at Towaliga Baptist Church with Reverend Paul Zahn officiating. Friends may visit with the family one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial for Mrs. Mary Lou Howell will be on Monday, June 28, 2021, at 12:00 Central Time at Valhalla Memorial Gardens in Eight Mile, Alabama. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com. Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 E. College Street, Jackson, GA, is serving the Howell family.

