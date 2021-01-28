Jackson, GA Mary Joyce "Jo" Cole was born July 22, 1942 to the late Harold and Velvet Gunter. Jo was retired from the Atlanta School System and was a home maker for many years. She was born and raised in the mill village of Cabbage Town on the southeast side of Atlanta. She was born again on Mother's Day, May 9, 1971. She went to be with the Lord on Friday, January 29, 2021. She was married the love of her life, Frank William "JR" Cole Jr. They recently celebrated 61 years of wonderful marriage. She was a member of Liberty Baptist Church in Jackson, Georgia where she was very active. Her energy and joy of life, along with her love of the Lord, was contagious. She is survived by her husband, Frank William "JR" Cole Jr., of Jackson, Georgia; her son, Rev. Lamar Cole, Jackson, Georgia; Daughters, Michele Cole (Todd Wilson) of LaGrange, Georgia; Robin and Keith Plemons of Waco, Georgia; sister, Ann Stone of Lithia Springs, Georgia; grandchildren, Pamela (Eric) Laurent, Melissa (Jacob) Russell, Sean LaBollitta, Stephanie (Chris) Hendricks, Heather (Christopher) Grossnickle; 9 great- grandkids, many nieces and nephews. Jo was preceded in death by her sister, Charlotte Hancock and her granddaughter, Lori Cole. Jo will lie in state at Liberty Baptist Church, 3043 High Falls Road, Jackson, Georgia 30233. The family will receive visitors from 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. on Tuesday, February 2, 2021. The funeral will be on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at 10:00 A.M. at Liberty Baptist Church. Reverend Keith Plemons and Dr. Reverend Lamar Cole will officiate. Interment will be at Fairview Memorial Gardens in Stockbridge, Georgia. All flowers and any donations in memory of Jo, if desired, can may be sent to Liberty Baptist Church. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com. Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 E. College Street, Jackson, GA, is serving the Cole family.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries Newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every morning.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Latest News
- US spent $200 million sending 8,722 ventilators around the world and can't find many now, watchdog finds
- White House to release state coronavirus reports previously kept out of public view in Trump administration
- NY judge orders Trump Organization's tax firm to hand over more documents to state attorney general
- Winds of change: From the Civil War to civil rights, Atlanta has seen it all
- New dietary guidelines: 5 things nutrition experts want you to know
Most Popular
Articles
- Man driving Rolls Royce fatally shot in Atlanta, police searching for the shooter
- Butts County School System mourning passing of Ernest Battle
- Butts County Jail Logbook
- Jackson resident charged with two counts of distributing child pornography
- Always On Point opening virtual shooting range in Covington
- Butts County Magistrate Court
- Family centered d-section 'an incredible experience' for Covington couple
- Sheriff asking for investigation by D.A.'s Office following allegations of racial slurs being made by a deputy
- Jackson couple charged with felony murder in death of woman's elderly mother
- South Korea has used AI to bring a dead superstar's voice back to the stage, but ethical concerns abound
Images
Videos
Collections
- ON THE MARKET: Home on Jackson Lake features amazing views, 215 feet of water frontage
- Pawsitively adorable: Check out these dogs available at Butts Mutts
- ON THE MARKET: Former UGA star Matthew Stafford's Michigan home is for sale for $6.5 million
- Most popular large dog breeds
- 50 movies that address the history of racism in America
- Youngest and oldest presidents in US history
- Best public high schools in America
- 100 best action movies of all time
- Presidency in review: Which campaign promises did Trump uphold?
- How much every state spends on public health
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.