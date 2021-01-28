Jackson, GA Mary Joyce "Jo" Cole was born July 22, 1942 to the late Harold and Velvet Gunter. Jo was retired from the Atlanta School System and was a home maker for many years. She was born and raised in the mill village of Cabbage Town on the southeast side of Atlanta. She was born again on Mother's Day, May 9, 1971. She went to be with the Lord on Friday, January 29, 2021. She was married the love of her life, Frank William "JR" Cole Jr. They recently celebrated 61 years of wonderful marriage. She was a member of Liberty Baptist Church in Jackson, Georgia where she was very active. Her energy and joy of life, along with her love of the Lord, was contagious. She is survived by her husband, Frank William "JR" Cole Jr., of Jackson, Georgia; her son, Rev. Lamar Cole, Jackson, Georgia; Daughters, Michele Cole (Todd Wilson) of LaGrange, Georgia; Robin and Keith Plemons of Waco, Georgia; sister, Ann Stone of Lithia Springs, Georgia; grandchildren, Pamela (Eric) Laurent, Melissa (Jacob) Russell, Sean LaBollitta, Stephanie (Chris) Hendricks, Heather (Christopher) Grossnickle; 9 great- grandkids, many nieces and nephews. Jo was preceded in death by her sister, Charlotte Hancock and her granddaughter, Lori Cole. Jo will lie in state at Liberty Baptist Church, 3043 High Falls Road, Jackson, Georgia 30233. The family will receive visitors from 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. on Tuesday, February 2, 2021. The funeral will be on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at 10:00 A.M. at Liberty Baptist Church. Reverend Keith Plemons and Dr. Reverend Lamar Cole will officiate. Interment will be at Fairview Memorial Gardens in Stockbridge, Georgia. All flowers and any donations in memory of Jo, if desired, can may be sent to Liberty Baptist Church. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com. Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 E. College Street, Jackson, GA, is serving the Cole family.

