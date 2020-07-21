Mary Inez Saunders Lucas

Marietta , GAMary Inez Saunders Lucas, age 76, passed away on July 18, 2020 at her home in Marietta, Georgia. Mary was born in Jackson, Georgia on October 10, 1943 to the late George and Inez Saunders. Mary was a loving woman. She had a kind and caring heart and was always very honest. Shortly after meeting Robert Lucas, they became married on June 6, 1964 and spent the next fifty-six wonderful years together until her passing.

Mary enjoyed watching television but above all she loved spending quality time with her family. She cherished her children and grandchildren. Mary retired early to care for her grandchildren and help raise them. She was also strong in her faith and her relationship with God.

Mary is survived locally by her sister & brother in law, Martha and Bill Jones.

A funeral service to honor Mrs. Mary Lucas will be held on July 23, 2020 at 12:00pm, at Winkenhofer Pine Ridge Funeral Home. She will be laid to rest in Pineridge Memorial Park following the service. The family will receive friends for visitation one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Daybreak Village in Kennesaw. Please leave condolences and share fond memories with the Lucas family at www.winkenhoferpineridgefuneralhome.com