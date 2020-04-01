Jackson
Marvin Ray Miller
Mr. Marvin Ray Miller, age 83, of Jackson, Georgia, passed away Sunday,March 29, 2020. He was born on Sunday, January 24, 1937, in Westminster, South Carolina, son of the late Olus Marvin Miller and the late Azilee Hackney Miller. He graduated from Westminster High School in Westminster, South Carolina in 1955, and received an engineering degree from Bevard Engineering in Melbourne, Florida. Marvin worked with the Federal Administration as an aviation supervisor in 1971, and retired in January of 1998. He proudly served in the United States Navy. Marvin was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church. He is preceded in death by his brothers, Donald Miller and Robert "Bobby" Miller; sister, Dorothy Miller Henley; son, Herschel Lee Johnson III.
Marvin is survived by wife of 32 years, Margaret Kitchens Johnson Miller;sons, Gregory Miller, Brian Miller, Lyndon Johnson, and Lance Johnson; sister, Effie Miller; cousins, Frances Lee and Faye Capps.
A graveside service for Mr. Marvin Miller will be held Thursday, April 2, 2020 at 2:00 P.M at Walnut Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery. Friends may visit the funeral home and view Mr. Miller on Wednesday from 9:00 A.M. until 6:00 P.M. and visit the family at their home, 548 Joy St. Jackson, GA 30233. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at>www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com
Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 East College Street, Jackson, is serving the Miller family.
