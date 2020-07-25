Jackson, GA Mrs. Martha Juanita Phillips Stewart, age 84, of, Jackson, Georgia passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020, peacefully in her home. Martha was born on Saturday, August 24, 1935, in McDonough, Georgia to the late Nathan Thompson Phillips and the late Lola Palmer Phillips. She was a homemaker who loved to cook, travel, and take care of her boys. Martha was an active member of Macedonia Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by grandparents, John & Martha Phillips, Orpheus & Kate Palmer; husband, Charlie Biles Stewart; brothers, Harris O'Neal Phillips and Frank Dean Phillips; and several loving brother-in-laws and sister-in-laws. Martha is survived by her sons and their spouses, Joe & Vicky Stewart, Eric Stewart; grandchildren, Brian Crenshaw, Brady Stewart, Andrew Stewart; brother and sister-in-law, John & Debra Phillips; several nieces and nephews; several brother-in-laws and sister-in-laws whom she loved dearly; special friends, Dave & Beth Ann Tiffner and their children. A graveside funeral service will be held for Mrs. Martha Stewart on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. at Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery with Reverend Mark Powell officiating. Friends may come by Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home on Tuesday to pay their respects between the hours of 11:00 A.M. until 6:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Macedonia Baptist Church - Revive the Vision Building Fund, 151 Macedonia Church Road Jackson, Georgia, 30233 or to Southern Hospice Care, 80 Candler Road, McDonough, Georgia 30253 in memory of Mrs. Martha Stewart. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com.

Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 East College Street, Jackson, GA, is serving the Stewart family.