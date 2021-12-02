Jackson, GA Mr. Mark Landon Freeman, age 51, of Jackson, Georgia passed away Monday, November 29, 2021, at Wellstar Spalding Regional Hospital. Mark was born on Wednesday, October 7, 1970, in San Antonio, Texas to Landon Freeman and the late Beverly Ann Johnson Freeman. Along with his mother, Mark was preceded in death by his first wife, Heather Holmes Freeman. He worked as a service advisor at Butler Ford. Mark liked guns and going to air shows. He really enjoyed seeing his customers at work and spending time with his grandkids. Mark is survived by his wife of 11 years, Michelle "Shelly" Freeman; daughters and sons-in-law, Amber and Blake Harris, Deanna Partin and Nick Reynolds; Devon Partin; grandchildren, William Kissel, Charlotte Harris, Josie Reynolds; father, Landon Freeman; sisters and brothers-in-law, Linda and Ernie Etheridge, Diane and James Redd; several nieces and nephews. A memorial service for Mr. Mark Freeman will be held on December 18, 2021, at 3:00 P.M. at the Sherrell Memorial Chapel with Reverend Jeff Daws officiating. Friends may visit with the family one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com. Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 E. College Street, Jackson, GA, is serving the Freeman family.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries Newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every morning.
Service information
Dec 18
Visitation
Saturday, December 18, 2021
2:00PM-3:00PM
2:00PM-3:00PM
Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home
212 East College Street
Jackson, GA 30233
212 East College Street
Jackson, GA 30233
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Dec 18
Memorial Service
Saturday, December 18, 2021
3:00PM
3:00PM
Sherrell Memorial Chapel
212 E. College St.
Jackson, GA 30233
212 E. College St.
Jackson, GA 30233
Guaranteed delivery before the Memorial Service begins.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Trending Videos
Latest News
- TOM PURCELL: Just say no to unaffordable spending
- Nurse charged with making fake Covid-19 vaccine cards
- Cannibalistic lancetfish washes up on a San Diego beach, the first one preserved there since 1996
- Colorado supermarket mass shooting suspect determined "incompetent to stand trial currently," district attorney says
- Pacific Gas & Electric fined $125 million for 2019 Kincade Fire
Most Popular
Articles
- Butts County Jail Logbook
- Butts County Magistrate Court
- Mayor-elect Carlos Duffey speaks during prayer vigil of bringing hope and pride back to Jackson
- Congress wants to kill the 'backdoor Roth IRA.' Here's what it means for you
- This Maryland woman just claimed her third $50,000 lottery prize
- Holiday spirit continues this weekend with parade, "Christmas in the City," and tour of homes
- Recreation soccer teams place 1st and 2nd in Georgia Soccer United Rec Cup tournaments
- Police identify 2 brothers killed in a shooting at a Nashville apartment. A suspect is also dead
- Christy Pruitt Kimbell Cricket Hasty
- Robert Henderson Jr. found guilty of voluntary manslaughter in shooting death of Nicholas Bryan
Images
Videos
Collections
- ON THE MARKET: Butts County home built in 1915 sits on 7 acres of fenced land
- Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Georgia
- Scenes from Christmas at the Ranch
- How student debt has grown in every state
- The colors of fall can still be found at Dauset Trails Nature Center
- 10 signs of a healthy real estate market
- Metros sending the most people to Atlanta
- What to do after a house fire
- These dogs are available now for adoption at Butts County Animal Control
- What to know about buying foreclosed homes
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.