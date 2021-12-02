Mark Landon Freeman

Jackson, GA Mr. Mark Landon Freeman, age 51, of Jackson, Georgia passed away Monday, November 29, 2021, at Wellstar Spalding Regional Hospital. Mark was born on Wednesday, October 7, 1970, in San Antonio, Texas to Landon Freeman and the late Beverly Ann Johnson Freeman. Along with his mother, Mark was preceded in death by his first wife, Heather Holmes Freeman. He worked as a service advisor at Butler Ford. Mark liked guns and going to air shows. He really enjoyed seeing his customers at work and spending time with his grandkids. Mark is survived by his wife of 11 years, Michelle "Shelly" Freeman; daughters and sons-in-law, Amber and Blake Harris, Deanna Partin and Nick Reynolds; Devon Partin; grandchildren, William Kissel, Charlotte Harris, Josie Reynolds; father, Landon Freeman; sisters and brothers-in-law, Linda and Ernie Etheridge, Diane and James Redd; several nieces and nephews. A memorial service for Mr. Mark Freeman will be held on December 18, 2021, at 3:00 P.M. at the Sherrell Memorial Chapel with Reverend Jeff Daws officiating. Friends may visit with the family one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com. Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 E. College Street, Jackson, GA, is serving the Freeman family.

