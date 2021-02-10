Mark Kapiloff

Griffin, GA Mr. Mark Carl Kapiloff, age 85, of Griffin, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday, February 10, 2021. Mr. Kapiloff was born in Belfast, Maine on July 6, 1935. His parents Lawrence Kapiloff and Ethel Kapiloff; daughter Susan Kapiloff Hammond and grandson Coleman Hammond all preceded him in death. He was a former owner and operator of KYM Company. He was a member of the AAMA, AACA, served on the board for the TCS and was a former member of the Jayces. He also enjoyed going to the Senior Center and playing bridge. He is survived by his wife 62 years, Lillian R. Kapiloff; daughters Marsha Kapiloff, Paula Kapiloff, both of Macon; son Richard Kapiloff of Lake Jackson; grandsons Miles Hammond of Griffin, John Richard Hammond of Griffin ; granddaughter in law Jennifer Kelly Hammond of Griffin; great grandson Henry Hammond of Griffin; sister Jane Schwartz of Greensboro, NC; several nieces and nephews. A private family memorial will be on Sunday, February 14, 2021 at 3:00 pm in the Chapel at Conner-Westbury. The family invites you to join via live streaming for the family and friends. Rabbi Larry Schlesinger will officiate. Interment will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Amick Fund at the First United Methodist Church of Griffin. Conner-Westbury Funeral 1891 W. McIntosh Rd., Griffin is in charge of arrangements. Please join the family and friends in honoring the life of Mark Carl Kapiloff by visiting www.conner-westburyfuneralhome.com to post your tributes and memories.
