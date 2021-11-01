Atlanta, GA It is with great sadness that the family of Marion Louette Vaughn announces that Aunt LouLou has gone Home to be with her Lord. On October 26, 2021 a beloved and amazing woman completed her final journey. Louette was a loving companion, daughter, niece, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend.

Louette, age 69, died peacefully in the care of Season's Hospice.

Lifelong resident of Georgia and a native of Butts County, Georgia, born 5 miles north of Jackson just before Midnight on a hot Sunday night, May 25, 1952, in her parents' farmhouse bedroom in a 4-room dwelling without running water or indoor plumbing. She was delivered by a Country Doctor who still made house calls; Dr. Hammond was summoned from Sunday night church services at The First Methodist Church in Jackson by Louette's Father.

A 1970 Honor Graduate of Jackson High School, Jackson, Georgia, Louette was the recipient of the Butts County Georgia PTA Scholarship. She was one of her classmates selected to speak at Graduation Exercises on May 1970. Louette attended Middle Georgia College, Cochran, Georgia, for one year before transferring to Georgia Baptist Hospital School of Nursing, Atlanta, Georgia. While at Middle Georgia College Louette maintained a 4.0 Grade Point Average so that in May of 1971, she was selected as one of two Freshman Honor Guards who marched and led the procession of 1971 Graduates of Middle Georgia College during Commencement Exercises.

A June 1974 Honor Graduate of Georgia Baptist Hospital School of Nursing, Atlanta, Georgia, Louette was the recipient of the Cofer-Calk-Matthews Maternal and Infant Nursing Award, receiving an engraved silver tray.

Louette then embarked on a 42 year career in nursing. She began her career as a Graduate Nurse at Northside Hospital, Atlanta, Georgia, in July 1974. In August 1974 she successfully stood her 2-day Nursing Board Examinations and was granted status as a Registered Nurse. Louette worked for 6 months on a Surgical and Orthopedics Ward at Northside Hospital, before transferring to the Pharmacy to begin a long career in IV Therapy. After 2 years at Northside Hospital, Louette moved from North Atlanta to the Southside of Atlanta and worked at South Fulton Hospital, East Point, Georgia for 4 years as an IV Therapist.

During and after graduating from Nursing School, Louette was an active volunteer with American Red Cross (ARC), Atlanta, GA, for many years volunteering as staff at ARC First Aid Stations at community events, as a First Aid Instructor, as a CPR Instructor, and as member of Disaster Action Teams.

Other hobbies included spelunking, restoring family antiques, history, travel, and ball room dancing (the Waltz and Foxtrot were her favorites) and genealogy.

Louette loved genealogy and spent many years researching her family tree and helping others research theirs. She was a lifetime member of the Georgia Genealogical Society and a lifetime member of Bruce International. Louette began her genealogy research in 1978 and continued throughout her lifetime. When she began family research she made weekly visits to the Georgia Archives and the Southeastern Archives viewing microfilmed records; visited dusty courthouses and examined original records, and visited countless cemeteries taking photos and doing rubbings of faded headstones.

Preceded in death by her parents Alvin Eugene and Pansy Mae Moore Vaughn. Her Brother and Sister-in-law Stanley Harding and Cindy Jean Fincher Vaughn.

Survived by her nephews and their wives Bragg (Jessica) Vaughn of Dallas, GA and Lee (Aimee) Vaughn of Jackson, GA. As well as her grand nieces, Ailie Vaughn daughter of Lee Vaughn, Maddox Mae Vaughn daughter of Bragg Vaughn and grandnephew Braxton Vaughn son of Bragg Vaughn. She is also survived by her longtime companion and friend Wayne Day of Atlanta, GA.

Memorial Service will be held Sunday November 7, 2021 3 p.m. at Old Bethel Cemetery.

Cremains will be interred at Old Bethel Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Butts County Historical Society.

Those that desire to leave condolences online may visit www.haistenfuneral.com

Haisten Funeral Home of Jackson is serving the Vaughn Family.