Griffin, GA Mr. Marion Edward "Ed" Nelson, age 78, of Griffin, Georgia and a long time resident of Henry County, passed away Wednesday, December 1, 2021. Ed was born on Friday, April 30, 1943, in Decatur, Georgia to the late Charles Edward Nelson and the late Marian Elizabeth Childress Nelson. Along with his parents, Ed is preceded in death by his grandson, Bubba Nelson; brother, Wayne Nelson; and sister, Ann Heard. He was a member of Sardis Baptist Church and worked as a plumber with the Local Union 72 for 35 years, which he loved doing. He also volunteered with the Henry County Fire Department for 20 years. Ed enjoyed fishing and wood working and could build anything. He was a big fan of the Georgia Bulldogs. Ed is survived by his wife of 58 years, Liz Nelson; children, Peanut and Sloan Nelson, Angela Michele and Todd Griffin; grandchildren, Crystal Nelson, Josh Warren, Kelly Griffin, Pashia Nelson, Dakota Nelson; Eight great-grandchildren; several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

A graveside service for Mr. Ed Nelson will be held on Monday, December 6, 2021, at 1:00 P.M. at Sardis Baptist Church Cemetery with Reverend Johnny Jordan officiating. Friends may visit with the family on Sunday, December 5, 2021, from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. at Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home. The family asks that those attending wear masks and practice social distancing. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com. Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 E. College Street, Jackson, GA, is serving the Nelson family.