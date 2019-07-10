Marion Collier

Jackson
Marion Ray Collier
Marion Ray Collier, age 81, of Jackson, GA passed away July 7, 2019 at his residence. He was born in Dekalb County, GA December 28, 1937 to the late Claude W. and Bertha Lee Griswell Collier. He had worked with Mathis Dairies, and had worked for Georgia Power Company in Forest Park for 19 years. After attending school in Dekalb County Ray spent six years in the United States Navy where he was a pitcher for the Navy baseball team. He had been a Deacon at Mt. Carmel Christian Church in Dekalb County. He and his family moved to Jackson in 1976 where they own and operate Collier's Nursery. Ray was deeply involved in the Jackson Christian Church where he helped build the church and was an Elder. Among his many hobbies were the love and care of his many animals.
Survivors include his devoted wife of 60 years, Dorothy Venable Collier, Son, Scott (Julie) Collier, daughters, Kelly (Tony) DiRito, Kim Collier, grandchildren, Christina (Travis) Kauffman, Nick Collier, Rachel (Jeremy) Dahm, Samuel DiRito, Jacob DiRito, great grandchildren, Addie Kauffman, Preston Kauffman, Fletcher Kauffman, Rowan Dahm, Brother, James (Wimp) and Betty Collier, He had a twin sister, Faye Collier, who died at age four. Ray has a niece and several nephews.
Funeral services for Ray Collier will be Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 11:00AM in the chapel of Haisten Funeral Home. Ken Davidson will officiate with interment in the Jackson City Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday evening from 6 - 8PM. Those desiring may make a donation to the Collier's Greenhouse Scholarship or the Jackson Christian Church.
Haisten Funeral Home of Jackson is honored to be serving the Collier family of Jackson.
