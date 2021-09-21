Flovilla, GA Mrs. Margie Lee England Smith, age 88, of Flovilla, Georgia, passed away Wednesday, September 22, 2021. Margie was born on Monday, August 7, 1933, in DeSoto, Georgia to the late Charles W. and Lena Barbee England. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Sam Smith; sons, Donald England, Ronald England, and David England; brothers, Floyd England and C.W. England. Margie spent many years in Roberta, Georgia before moving to Flovilla, Georgia. She married Sam Smith of Flovilla on February 23, 1960, and they were married for 57 years at the time of his death. She was a member of Flovilla Baptist Church and worked for many years at KYM Company. Margie enjoyed reading, working crossword puzzles, and jigsaw puzzles. Margie is survived by her children, Elaine Smith, Morris Smith, Sandra Pacchioli, Sammy Smith; numerous grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; sister, Betty Lou Larsen; brother, Bill England; sister-in-law, Diane England; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Johanna and Marc Anderson; several nieces and nephews and cousins.

A graveside service for Mrs. Margie Smith will be held on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at 11:30 A.M. at Sandy Creek Cemetery with Mr. Rudy Mangham officiating. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home from 10:00 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com. Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 E. College Street, Jackson, GA, is serving the Smith family.