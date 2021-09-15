Monticello, GA Mrs. Margaret Louise Davis Brownlee, age 85, of Monticello, Georgia passed away Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at home. Margaret was born on Monday, June 1, 1936, in Atlanta, Georgia to the late Richard Davis and the late Dorothy Davis. Along with her parents, Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Pleamon Brownlee Jr. She was retired from Springs Mills and a member of County Line Baptist Church in Covington, Georgia. Margaret loved her children and her grandchildren. Margaret is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Mike and Susan Brownlee of Jackson, Wayne and Mary Brownlee of Covington, Steven Brownlee; daughters and sons-in-law, Sherry and Terry Moss of Monticello, Debbie Stegall and Bob Fugue of Jackson; grandchildren, Mandy Buyatt, Melissa Townsend, Kenneth Wayne Brownlee Jr., Anthony Brownlee, Michael Stegall, Destiny Brownlee, Hannah Brownlee, Santanna Cole, Steven Wright; great-grandchildren, Aubrey Stegall, Declan Stegall, Madison Maddox, Austin Buyatt, Christin Buyatt, Terry Palmer, Trey Townsend, Victoria Knight, Valerie Knight, Damien Moss, Gracie Brownlee, Tristan Brownlee, Jensen Brownlee, Easton Spears, Cheyenne Spears, Serenity Sexton, Nathan Clifton; great-great-grandchildren, Jordan Maddox, Aidan Smith, Ryan Smith. A funeral service for Mrs. Margaret Brownlee will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, September 20, 2021, at Sherrell Memorial Chapel with Mr. Rudy Mangham officiating. Interment will follow at Jackson City Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home Sunday, September 19, 2021, from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com. Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 E. College Street, Jackson, GA, is serving the Brownlee family.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries Newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every morning.
Tags
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Trending Videos
Latest News
- CAL THOMAS: You've got to be taught to love
- Minnesota Supreme Court rules Minneapolis voters may decide on abolishing the police department in upcoming elections
- Ohio Republican who voted to impeach Trump says he will not run for reelection in 2022
- Wrongly convicted man dies of Covid-19, nine years after he was exonerated
- A timeline of missing 22-year-old Gabby Petito's case
Most Popular
Articles
- Butts County Jail Logbook
- Butts County Magistrate Court
- Butts County Jail Logbook
- A heart patient died after he couldn't get a cardiac ICU bed in 43 hospitals. Now his family is pleading for people to get vaccinated
- Red Devils will need to be on top of their game when they head to Crisp County Friday
- Lady Devils improve to 3-0 in region with wins over Upson-Lee and Crisp County
- Biden, Kemp at odds over new federal COVID-19 mandates
- Butts County Republican Party hosting "Coffee and Conversation"
- Butts County 4-H had an exciting summer and more events planned for the school year
- Butts County remembers 9/11 with 20th Anniversary Memorial Ceremony
Images
Videos
Collections
- PHOTOS: Butts County remembers 9/11
- Most common types of COVID-19 legal complaints
- 10 potential early signs of dementia
- Metros with the most low-income job losses due to COVID-19
- Bitcoin and the world of cryptocurrencies, explained
- ON THE MARKET: Cozy, affordable home on Jackson Lake perfect for family retreat
- 10 editorial and topical cartoons from the past week — Sept.13
- PHOTOS: Lady Devils' win 5-4 over Lady Cougars
- Most recent Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees
- What summer weather was like the year you were born
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.