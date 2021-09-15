Monticello, GA Mrs. Margaret Louise Davis Brownlee, age 85, of Monticello, Georgia passed away Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at home. Margaret was born on Monday, June 1, 1936, in Atlanta, Georgia to the late Richard Davis and the late Dorothy Davis. Along with her parents, Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Pleamon Brownlee Jr. She was retired from Springs Mills and a member of County Line Baptist Church in Covington, Georgia. Margaret loved her children and her grandchildren. Margaret is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Mike and Susan Brownlee of Jackson, Wayne and Mary Brownlee of Covington, Steven Brownlee; daughters and sons-in-law, Sherry and Terry Moss of Monticello, Debbie Stegall and Bob Fugue of Jackson; grandchildren, Mandy Buyatt, Melissa Townsend, Kenneth Wayne Brownlee Jr., Anthony Brownlee, Michael Stegall, Destiny Brownlee, Hannah Brownlee, Santanna Cole, Steven Wright; great-grandchildren, Aubrey Stegall, Declan Stegall, Madison Maddox, Austin Buyatt, Christin Buyatt, Terry Palmer, Trey Townsend, Victoria Knight, Valerie Knight, Damien Moss, Gracie Brownlee, Tristan Brownlee, Jensen Brownlee, Easton Spears, Cheyenne Spears, Serenity Sexton, Nathan Clifton; great-great-grandchildren, Jordan Maddox, Aidan Smith, Ryan Smith. A funeral service for Mrs. Margaret Brownlee will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, September 20, 2021, at Sherrell Memorial Chapel with Mr. Rudy Mangham officiating. Interment will follow at Jackson City Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home Sunday, September 19, 2021, from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com. Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 E. College Street, Jackson, GA, is serving the Brownlee family.

