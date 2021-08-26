Jackson, GA Mrs. Margaret Louise Allen Harvey, age 87, of Jackson, Georgia passed away Friday, August 27, 2021. Margaret was born on Sunday, February 4, 1934, in Rome, Georgia to the late Ernest Allen and the late Bertha Daniel Allen. Along with her parents, Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, James Nathan Harvey and son, Cleon Harvey. She was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church. She enjoyed cooking, camping, fishing, and gardening. Margaret is survived by her children, Judy and Bob Ayers, Melinda Cullen, J.C. and Peggy Harvey, Robert and Cherise Harvey; twelve grandchildren; twenty-two great-grandchildren; brothers, Melvin Allen, Burton Allen; several nieces and nephews. A funeral service for Mrs. Margaret Harvey will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at Macedonia Baptist Church with Reverend Joshua Harvey officiating. Friends may visit with family one hour prior to service at the church. Interment will be at 2:30 P.M. at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens in Forest Park, Georgia. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Macedonia Baptist Church. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com. Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 E. College Street, Jackson, GA, is serving the Harvey family.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries Newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every morning.
Tags
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Trending Videos
Latest News
- MORRIS: We need a constant connection with God to bear fruit
- US military conducts airstrike against ISIS-K planner
- New Orleans mayor says there's not enough time to order new mandatory evacuations ahead of Hurricane Ida
- Brandon Theesfeld pleads guilty in the death of Ole Miss student Ally Kostial
- Delta outbreak tests New Zealand's zero Covid strategy -- but lockdown has broad support at home
Most Popular
Articles
- Two young girls reported missing in Monroe County found in Butts County with 11-year-old driving
- All but one of 159 counties in Georgia are classified as red in the Global Pandemic Classification
- Butts County Jail Logbook
- Ancient DNA from a teen girl reveals previously unknown group of humans
- Butts County Magistrate Court
- Jackson High School transitioning to virtual learning for Aug. 24-27
- Red Devils prove they can play with anybody, but come up just short against Ola, 27-26
- Butts County School System implements temporary mask mandate
- Butts County Health Department offering vaccination clinic Aug. 28 at county administration building
- Myette Crawford of Jackson publishes her first children's book, "Myla's Great Big Day"
Images
Videos
Collections
- PHOTOS: Scenes from the Jackson vs. Ola football game on Aug. 20
- He was EXPELLED! Celebrities who proved good school grades aren't everything
- We want our money back! These singers walked off stage in the middle of a concert
- HANDS OFF my money! 10 stars who won't leave their fortune to their kids
- Health benefits of 20 common vegetables
- Stars behind bars: These celebrities committed CRIMES before finding fame
- 10 editorial and topical cartoons from the past week — Aug. 23
- PHOTOS: Georgia Bulldogs women's soccer vs. Campbell, Gonzaga
- 10 aspects of remote work employers and employees disagree on
- How burnout affects Americans—and what they do to cope with it
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.