Jackson, GA Mrs. Margaret Louise Allen Harvey, age 87, of Jackson, Georgia passed away Friday, August 27, 2021. Margaret was born on Sunday, February 4, 1934, in Rome, Georgia to the late Ernest Allen and the late Bertha Daniel Allen. Along with her parents, Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, James Nathan Harvey and son, Cleon Harvey. She was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church. She enjoyed cooking, camping, fishing, and gardening. Margaret is survived by her children, Judy and Bob Ayers, Melinda Cullen, J.C. and Peggy Harvey, Robert and Cherise Harvey; twelve grandchildren; twenty-two great-grandchildren; brothers, Melvin Allen, Burton Allen; several nieces and nephews. A funeral service for Mrs. Margaret Harvey will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at Macedonia Baptist Church with Reverend Joshua Harvey officiating. Friends may visit with family one hour prior to service at the church. Interment will be at 2:30 P.M. at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens in Forest Park, Georgia. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Macedonia Baptist Church. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com. Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 E. College Street, Jackson, GA, is serving the Harvey family.

