Jackson, GA Margaret Kitchens Morris, age 87, of Jackson, Georgia passed on to her eternal reward February 17, 2021 at Westbury Medical Care Home Jackson of natural causes. She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Carlton Morris and her son, David Morris. Margaret grew up in Henry County Georgia - the only child of Rufus and Myrl Kitchens. She graduated from McDonough High School on Monday, May 22, 1950 and got married on Saturday, May 27th of the same week. She and Carlton moved to Butts County in October of the same year. Margaret retired from the Central Georgia EMC after 42 years of service in 1992. She was honored by Worthville Baptist Church in 2012 for 65 years of church service as pianist for several different churches. She loved gospel music, the North Georgia mountains and old-fashioned preaching. She is survived by her two daughters and sons-in-law, Joy and Aubrey East of Jonesboro, GA and Julie and Jack Nichols of Jonesboro, GA; one granddaughter, Christy Nasworthy of Barnesville, GA; three great-grandsons and special cousins, Shirley Sheppard and Rozelle Lummus. Friends may visit the family Friday, February 19th from 6 - 8pm at Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home. Because of the world-wide pandemic, masks and social distancing will be required. Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, February 20th at 1pm at Worthville Baptist Church with Reverend Mitchell Thomason officiating. Masks and social distancing will be required. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, if expressions of sympathy are desired, please consider a memorial donation to Worthville Baptist Church, 112 Old South River Road, Jackson, GA 30233. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com. Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 E. College Street, Jackson, GA, is serving the Morris family.

Recommended for you

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.