Jackson, GA Margaret Kitchens Morris, age 87, of Jackson, Georgia passed on to her eternal reward February 17, 2021 at Westbury Medical Care Home Jackson of natural causes. She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Carlton Morris and her son, David Morris. Margaret grew up in Henry County Georgia - the only child of Rufus and Myrl Kitchens. She graduated from McDonough High School on Monday, May 22, 1950 and got married on Saturday, May 27th of the same week. She and Carlton moved to Butts County in October of the same year. Margaret retired from the Central Georgia EMC after 42 years of service in 1992. She was honored by Worthville Baptist Church in 2012 for 65 years of church service as pianist for several different churches. She loved gospel music, the North Georgia mountains and old-fashioned preaching. She is survived by her two daughters and sons-in-law, Joy and Aubrey East of Jonesboro, GA and Julie and Jack Nichols of Jonesboro, GA; one granddaughter, Christy Nasworthy of Barnesville, GA; three great-grandsons and special cousins, Shirley Sheppard and Rozelle Lummus. Friends may visit the family Friday, February 19th from 6 - 8pm at Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home. Because of the world-wide pandemic, masks and social distancing will be required. Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, February 20th at 1pm at Worthville Baptist Church with Reverend Mitchell Thomason officiating. Masks and social distancing will be required. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, if expressions of sympathy are desired, please consider a memorial donation to Worthville Baptist Church, 112 Old South River Road, Jackson, GA 30233. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com. Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 E. College Street, Jackson, GA, is serving the Morris family.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries Newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every morning.
Tags
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Latest News
- COVID-19 vaccine mass sites to open in Georgia with website for appointments
- 6 Capitol Police officers suspended, 29 others being investigated for alleged roles in riot
- Florida county commissioner limited vaccine drive to the two richest zip codes and then created a 'VIP list'
- GEMA opening mass vaccination site in Macon, three other locations around state
- Nicole Coots named February Extra-Mile Award winner
Most Popular
Articles
- Butts County Sheriff's Office issues look out for Thomas Cook of Jackson
- Shooting in Butts County leaves one dead, three wounded
- Butts County Jail Logbook
- Butts County Planning Commission gets standing ovation for recommending denial of rock quarry rezoning
- MasterBrand management excited about the future of their new manufacturing plant in Butts County
- $1,000 bonus checks headed for most Georgia government employees
- Butts County Magistrate Court
- Update: 18-year-old killed in shooting at Butts County home identified; three others wounded
- Georgia man who ran investment scam since he was a teen sentenced to federal prison
- South Central US is bracing for another brutal round of sub-freezing temperatures, snow and ice
Images
Videos
Collections
- ON THE MARKET: English-style cottage in Butts County features fully-stocked pond
- CELEBRITY ON THE MARKET: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Cobb County estate is for sale for $7.5 million
- ON THE MARKET: Monticello log home with private lake sits on 36 acres of land
- Species that went extinct in 2020
- Pawsitively adorable: Check out these dogs available at Butts Mutts
- 10 editorial and topical cartoons from the past week — Feb. 17
- PHOTOS: Department of Veteran Affairs vaccinates 1 millionth Veteran
- Top 100 TV shows of the ’60s
- What to do after a winter storm
- PHOTOS: Winter storms hammer midwest United States with record snowfalls
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.