Jackson, GA Margaret Kitchens Morris, age 87, of Jackson, Georgia passed on to her eternal reward February 17, 2021 at Westbury Medical Care Home Jackson of natural causes. She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Carlton Morris and her son, David Morris. Margaret grew up in Henry County Georgia - the only child of Rufus and Myrl Kitchens. She graduated from McDonough High School on Monday, May 22, 1950 and got married on Saturday, May 27th of the same week. She and Carlton moved to Butts County in October of the same year. Margaret retired from the Central Georgia EMC after 42 years of service in 1992. She was honored by Worthville Baptist Church in 2012 for 65 years of church service as pianist for several different churches. She loved gospel music, the North Georgia mountains and old-fashioned preaching. She is survived by her two daughters and sons-in-law, Joy and Aubrey East of Jonesboro, GA and Julie and Jack Nichols of Jonesboro, GA; one granddaughter, Christy Nasworthy of Barnesville, GA; three great-grandsons and special cousins, Shirley Sheppard and Rozelle Lummus. Friends may visit the family Friday, February 19th from 6 - 8pm at Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home. Because of the world-wide pandemic, masks and social distancing will be required. Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, February 20th at 1pm at Worthville Baptist Church with Reverend Mitchell Thomason officiating. Masks and social distancing will be required. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, if expressions of sympathy are desired, please consider a memorial donation to Worthville Baptist Church, 112 Old South River Road, Jackson, GA 30233. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com. Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 E. College Street, Jackson, GA, is serving the Morris family.