Jackson, GA Mrs. Margaret Ann Thomas, age 72, of Jackson, Georgia passed away Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at her home, sleeping peacefully, surrounded by her loving family. Margaret was born on Monday, July 19, 1948 in Richmond, Virginia to the late Thelma and Hilliard Caldwell. She enjoyed pool parties and summer cook outs with her family and spent Sundays with her church family worshiping the Lord. She was a member of Rise Above Community Church. Margaret was an extremely loving and caring woman with a heart of gold and the strength of a warrior. She will be greatly missed! Margaret is survived by her husband, Bruce Thomas; children, Patricia Combs, Tracy McDonagh, Robert Anthony, Michael Anthony, Tara Thomas, Lynn Cobb, and Sara McCombe. She was blessed with 21 grandkids and 12 great-grandkids. A funeral service for Mrs. Margaret Ann Thomas will be held on Friday, March 12, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. in the Sherrell Memorial Chapel with Pastor Danny Clark officiating. Interment will follow at the City of Jackson Cemetery. Friends may visit the family on Thursday, March 11, 2021 from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com. Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 E. College Street, Jackson, GA, is serving the Thomas family.
