Malva McCune

Jackson
Mrs. Malva Jean (Jones) McCune
Malva Jean Jones McCune (Jean), age 81, passed away at Sacred Journey Hospice in McDonough GA, Friday April 24, 2020. She was born Sunday September 4, 1938 in Jackson, GA to the late Cecil and Eva Thompson Jones.
Jean enjoyed shopping, especially online shopping because she didn't have to go out, they would just bring it to her. She also liked to watch Dr. Charles Stanley on Sunday mornings. Jean retired from Delta Airlines as an accountant with 19 years of service.
She is survived by her son; Michael McCune, two grandchildren; Eliza McCune and Jack McCune, and two sisters; Deborah Jones Romport and Diane Jones Mershon. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by four siblings; Kenneth Jones, Perry Jones, Joyce Jones and Linda Jones Peacock.
Graveside services will be Tuesday April 28, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the Jackson City Cemetery, Rev. Ray Waters will officiate. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic there will not be a family visitation, friends and family may visit the Funeral Home Monday April 27, 2020, 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM to sign the Guest Registry. Those desiring may visit the online registry at www.haistenfuneral.com.
The family requests everyone to observe the social distancing guidelines suggested by the CDC when attending the Graveside Service.
Haisten Funeral Home of Jackson is in serving the McCune family.
