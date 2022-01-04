Jackson, GA Lurlene Elizabeth James Jones, age 92, of Jackson peacefully passed away at her residence late Tuesday, January 4, 2022 surrounded by her family. Lurlene was a lifelong resident of Butts County; she was born Monday, March 4, 1929 to the late Howard Ray & Frances Roslyn Williams James. She was the wife of James Elwood Jones who passed away in February of 2016. Lurlene was an active member of Pleasant Grove Church until her health began to fail. She was a member of the Jackson High School class of 1946. Lurlene had been employed at Fashion Pillows but found her favorite job was a dispatcher for the Butts County Sheriff's office where she retired after twelve years of service.

Lurlene is survived by her daughter & son in law; Jan & George Washington, grandson; Brandon Washington, great grandson; Michael Hunter Jones, sister in law; Louise James along with one niece and two nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, Lurlene is preceded in death by her son; Bobby Jones, grandson; Chad Jones and her brother Billy James.

Graveside Services for Lurlene Elizabeth James Jones will be Friday, January 7, 2022 at 4:00 PM in the Pepperton Cemetery, Rev. Ricky Stubbs will officiate. The Family will receive friends at the Funeral Home immediately prior to the service beginning at 2:00 PM.

Those that desire to leave their condolences on line may visit www.haistenfuneral.com

Haisten Funeral Home of Jackson is serving the Jones Family.