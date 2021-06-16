Jackson, GA Lula Wilson Chancellor Holley, 90, of Jackson, GA, formerly of Annandale, VA, passed away on June 13, 2021 in Jackson, GA. Funeral services will be held on Monday, 3 p.m. at Juliette Methodist Church with the Rev. Steve Dudley, pastor of Jackson Church of the Nazarene officiating. Visitation will be from 1-3 prior to the service. Burial will follow in the Juliette Methodist Church Cemetery.

Lula was born September 26, 1930 in Yatesville, Upson County, GA to Zebedee Lomus Chancellor, Sr. and Mary Ella Ryder Chancellor. She graduated valedictorian from Mary Persons High School in 1947. Following graduation, she attended Georgia Alabama Business School (GAB) in Macon, GA. Lula married Captain Horace Clinton Holley, Sr. of Juliette, GA on December 3, 1947 in Forsyth, Monroe County, GA. Following their marriage, they were stationed at Naval bases in the Canal Zone-Panama, Rhode Island, Alabama, California, Massachusetts, and lastly Virginia. Lula was a homemaker and enjoyed participating in a small theater group-Friendship Players-in her community in Virginia. She was an avid reader and enjoyed sewing, cooking, and her cats. Lula was a member of the Mayflower Society, DAR, UDC, and granddaughter of a Confederate veteran. She was a lifelong member of the Methodist Church.

Lula is preceded in death by her husband, parents, and 5 siblings: James R. Chancellor (Lorine), Reavis F. Chancellor (Leila), Margaret Bowdoin (Bill), Ella Cornelia Chancellor, and Zebbie Lomus Chancellor, Jr. (Connie). She is survived by one sister, Amma Chancellor Crum of Jackson; children--Horace Clinton Holley, Jr. (Sonja), Norman Keith Holley (Laura), Charles Craig Holley, and Charlene Smith (Patrick); grandchildren, Emily Amma Holley, Kaitlyn Michelle Holley, Alexander Trevor Smith, and Lauren Elizabeth Smith, and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Juliette Methodist Church, 69 McCrackin Street, Juliette, GA 31046 or Jackson Church of the Nazarene at PO Box 248. Jackson, GA 30233.

Those that desire to leave their condolences online may visit www.haistenfuneral.com

Arrangements are being handled by Haisten Funeral Home, Jackson, GA.