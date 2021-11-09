Jackson, GA Mrs. Lula Dianne Cawthon England departed this earth at 12:14 A.M., Wednesday, November 10, 2021. Dianne was born on Monday, April 13, 1953, in Monticello, Georgia to the late Joel Cawthon and the late Anna Lois Hardy Cawthon. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of over 40 years, Charles W. England. Dianne was a lifelong resident of Jackson; Butts County and she loved her community. Her career in the banking industry spanned decades. She started as a bank teller at the old McIntosh State Bank and retired from Hamilton State Bank as senior commercial loan officer. She loved to travel and was always up for a road trip, especially to North Georgia and the mountains. There was no interstate or GPS involved in those trips. It was back roads, paper maps, and lots of laughs. She leaves behind her son and daughter-in-law, Charles Joel "Charlie" England and May; beloved grandson, Mason A. England; sister, Donna Arlene Cawthon (Carolyn Bingham); brother, Stewart Cawthon (Marsha Cawthon); cherished aunt, Juanita Cawthon and Uncle Jimmy Hardy; numerous cousins; best friend, Kaye Rewis; fur baby, Jackson; caretakers and friends, Catherine Watson and Debra Holcolm; and numerous others that she loved. A graveside service for Mrs. Dianne England will be held Friday, November 12, 2021, at 2:00 P.M. at Macedonia Baptist Church with Dr. Benny Tate officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to Butts Mutts, www.buttsmutts.com. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com. Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 E. College Street, Jackson, GA, is serving the England family.

