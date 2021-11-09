Jackson, GA Mrs. Lula Dianne Cawthon England departed this earth at 12:14 A.M., Wednesday, November 10, 2021. Dianne was born on Monday, April 13, 1953, in Monticello, Georgia to the late Joel Cawthon and the late Anna Lois Hardy Cawthon. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of over 40 years, Charles W. England. Dianne was a lifelong resident of Jackson; Butts County and she loved her community. Her career in the banking industry spanned decades. She started as a bank teller at the old McIntosh State Bank and retired from Hamilton State Bank as senior commercial loan officer. She loved to travel and was always up for a road trip, especially to North Georgia and the mountains. There was no interstate or GPS involved in those trips. It was back roads, paper maps, and lots of laughs. She leaves behind her son and daughter-in-law, Charles Joel "Charlie" England and May; beloved grandson, Mason A. England; sister, Donna Arlene Cawthon (Carolyn Bingham); brother, Stewart Cawthon (Marsha Cawthon); cherished aunt, Juanita Cawthon and Uncle Jimmy Hardy; numerous cousins; best friend, Kaye Rewis; fur baby, Jackson; caretakers and friends, Catherine Watson and Debra Holcolm; and numerous others that she loved. A graveside service for Mrs. Dianne England will be held Friday, November 12, 2021, at 2:00 P.M. at Macedonia Baptist Church with Dr. Benny Tate officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to Butts Mutts, www.buttsmutts.com. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com. Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 E. College Street, Jackson, GA, is serving the England family.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries Newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every morning.
Tags
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Trending Videos
Latest News
- CAL THOMAS: An American (vice president) in Paris
- Anaheim Ducks general manager Bob Murray resigns and will enter an alcohol abuse program
- Federal judge rules Texas school mask ban violates Americans with Disabilities Act
- South Carolina man sentenced to 28 years in prison for leaving 19-month-old daughter to die in burning car
- A woman is charged with stealing $1m lottery prize in New York from her cousin, police say
Most Popular
Articles
- 123 years later, a North Carolina Black man killed in a massacre receives a funeral
- GBI issues Blue Alert for Jordan Jackson, wanted in shooting of Henry County Police officer
- Macon is among the most dangerous US metro areas
- While he will make history as the first Black mayor of Jackson, Carlos Duffey says he will be everyone's mayor
- Butts County Jail Logbook
- 2 high school students, an engineering student and a man who was trying to save his fiancée are among the Astroworld Festival victims
- Cholesterol medication associated with reduced risk of COVID-19 deaths, study says
- Butts County Magistrate Court
- Renewed TV Shows 2021: Find Out Which Series Will Return for Another Season
- Jackson defeats Upson-Lee 52-23, faces Thomson on the road in first round of state playoffs
Images
Videos
Collections
- 31st Annual Native American Festival & Powwow held at Indian Springs
- PHOTOS: Scenes from the 2021 Jackson Veterans Day Ceremony
- PHOTOS: Scenes from the Jackson vs. Upson-Lee football game
- Biggest Native American tribes in the U.S. today
- 50 cute baby names with holiday meanings
- 50 images of the universe from the Hubble Space Telescope
- PHOTOS: Georgia vs. Missouri Football
- PHOTOS: Atlanta Braves World Series Parade
- 10 gorgeous homes built with alternative materials
- 100 best American horror movies of all time
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.