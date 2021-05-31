Jackson, GA Luke Penn Weaver, age 78, of Jackson passed away on June 1, 2021. He was born in Jackson, Georgia on February 11, 1943, to the late Oscar Little Weaver, Jr. and Charlotte Brown Weaver. He was a graduate of Jackson High School, attended Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College, and earned a BBA degree from the University of Georgia. Luke was a State Farm Insurance agent for 44 years. He was a deacon and life-long member of Towaliga Baptist Church. Throughout his life, he was very active in the Butts County community and was involved in a number of civic groups including Rotary Club, Partners for Smart Growth, Director of the Daughtry Foundation Board, St. John's Masonic Lodge, and the Towaliga Cattlemen's Association. He was also a founding member of the Old Atlanta Field Trial Club and was inducted into the Butts County Chamber of Commerce Hall of Fame in 2009.

Luke enjoyed farming, and he and was an avid bird and rabbit hunter and enjoyed many years involved in field trials and loved all of his family, friends, dogs, and horses.

Luke is survived by his wife of 55 years, Carol Lunceford Weaver; his daughters and son-in-law, Lisa Weaver Durden and Laura Weaver English (Ike); his grandchildren, Luke Andrews (Morgan), Ivy English, and his great-granddaughter, Rawlins Andrews. He was also survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Judy Yielding Manning (Frank) and his nephews, a niece, and several great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Chelsie Sauls.

The funeral will be held on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Towaliga Baptist Church, 160 Towaliga Church Road, Jackson, Georgia with a graveside service to follow at the church cemetery. The family will receive visitors immediately following the services in the Towaliga Baptist Church fellowship hall, and all friends and family are invited to attend.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Towaliga Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 674, Jackson, Georgia 30233 or to Dauset Trails Nature Center, P.O. Box 1246, Jackson, Georgia 30233.