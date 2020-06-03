Jackson



Loyette Beard



Mrs. Loyette Stephens Beard, age 66, of Jackson, Georgia, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020, at WellStar Spalding Regional Hospital. She was born on Wednesday, September 30, 1953, in Claxton, Georgia to Mrs. Jedon Annette Higgs Stephens and the late Mr. Ollie Maniere Stephens. Loyette was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church. She enjoyed sewing and loved her grandchildren. Loyette retired after 29 years of teaching.



Loyette is survived by husband of 47 years, Sam Beard; children and their spouses, Sam and Caroline Beard, Valerie and Eric McCullough; grandchildren, Chelsea Simmons and Levi, Kaitlyn McCullough, Dawson Beard, Riley McCullough; Future Great-Grandbaby, Samantha Ruth Simmons; sister, Deborah Crosby; brother, Michael Stephens; several nieces and nephews.





A memorial service for Mrs. Loyette Beard will be held Monday, June 1, 2020, at 3:00 P.M. in Sherrell Memorial Chapel with Mr. Ralph Wilson officiating. Friends may visit the family at the funeral home Monday afternoon from 1:00 P.M. to 3:00 P.M. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com

Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 East College Street, Jackson, is serving the Beard family.







To send flowers to the family of Loyette Beard , please visit Tribute Store.