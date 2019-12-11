Jackson
Lorene Mae Hardy
Lorene Mae Hardy, also known by many as Nana, passed away peacefully at the age of 93, on Thursday, November 14, 2019, at 8:00 P.M. as the song, "Come As You Are" played. She was preceded in death by her Norsworthy parents, brothers, and sisters, and was the last surviving of 14.
She is survived by her children, Mac Spruill, Alison Brown and Jerry Thomas; grandchildren, Keri Brown, Kevin and Brittney Brown; great-granddaughter, Raven Sauvageau; dear nieces, nephews, cousins, and close friends.
Lorene(Nana) wholeheartedly believed in and loved God. She passionately loved her family, her church, Macedonia Baptist, and enjoyed gardening, bowling, and shopping. Lorene is known by her community for her kindness, love, sweet giving soul, and homemade cakes. She will be forever loved and missed.
The Celebration of Life for Lorene Hardy(Nana), will be held at 1:00 P.M on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Macedonia Baptist Church in Jackson, Georgia. Visitation will be held in the sanctuary from 12:00 P.M. until 1:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations to be made to Macedonia Baptist Church Revived Division Fund, 151 Macedonia Church Rd, Jackson, GA 30233, or Joshua's Place Church Building Fund, 114 Duffey Rd, Jackson, GA 30233. Please feel free to wear color, if you prefer, as we are celebrating her life while with us and her current life in Heaven.
To plant a tree in memory of Lorene Hardy as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
