Jackson, GA Mrs. Frances Lorell McLeod Eaton, age 83, of, Jackson, Georgia, passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020, at Piedmont Henry Hospital in Stockbridge, Georgia. Lorell was born on Friday, December 4, 1936, in Meriwether County, Georgia to the late Dewey Hopson McLeod and the late Collie Mae Fuller McLeod. She was the ultimate seamstress and enjoyed embroidery, crochet, cross-stitch, cooking, traveling, and yard sales. Lorell was a faithful member of Cedar Rock Church. She is preceded in death by her husband, John Daniel Eaton, Sr; former husband, Thomas Harold Washington; granddaughter, Joni Washington; step-son, Johnny Eaton; sisters, Gladys Polk, Grace Grammer; brothers, W.L. McLeod, Eugene McLeod. Lorell is survived by her children and their spouses, Danny & Denise Washington, Bruce & Cathy Washington, Patty & Lanier Moss, Charles & Nancy Washington, Jackie Marler, Dennis & Robin Eaton; grandchildren, Kristy Williams, Joseph Moss, Phil Washington, Christopher Washington, Kimberly Hamby, Amanda Bennett, Amanda Jeffers, Annie Fain, Jay Dorminy, Andrew Eaton, Daniel Eaton, Frances Gresham, Jennifer Rollins, Audrey Dickens; 37 great-grandchildren; sister, Dorothea Granger Stewart; and several nieces & nephews. A funeral service was held for Mrs. Lorell Eaton on Sunday, August 9, 2020, at 3:00 P.M. at Sherrell Memorial Chapel with Pastor Greg Johns officiating. Interment followed at Jackson City Cemetery. Friends were able to come by Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home on Saturday to pay their respects between the hours of 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Those who wish may still sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com. Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 East College Street, Jackson, GA, was pleased to serve the Eaton family.

