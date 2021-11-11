Robbinsville, NC Mr. Lonnie Winslow Ledford, Sr., age 56, of Robbinsville, North Carolina passed away Tuesday, November 9, 2021.
Lonnie was born on Thursday, October 21, 1965, in Duluth, Georgia to the late Bennie Lewis Ledford and Martha Bernice Holloway Ledford Cato. Lonnie was a member of Joshua's Place Church. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, cooking, gaming, and gardening. He also enjoyed playing the guitar. Lonnie is survived by his wife, Mary Ledford; children, Lonnie Ledford Jr., John Ledford, Grace Ledford; mother, Bernice Cato; stepmother, Faye Ledford; brothers, Donald Ledford, Michael Ledford; sister, Angela Ledford Hebbard; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A funeral service for Mr. Lonnie Ledford will be held on Monday, November 15, 2021, at 2:00 P.M. at the Sherrell Memorial Chapel with Pastor Rick Moncrief officiating. Friends may visit with the family on Sunday, November 14, 2021, from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com. Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 E. College Street, Jackson, GA, is serving the Ledford family.
