Cordova, TN Mr. Lonnie Daril Scott Sr., 74, of Cordova, TN passed away at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis, TN and went to be with his heavenly father and our Lord, Jesus Christ on Wednesday, 7th October 2020. Lonnie loved everything about the outdoors, from joy riding on 4-wheelers and golf carts, to taking the boat out on the lake. Lonnie truly loved his family dearly and he will be greatly missed.

Lonnie, the son of the late Warren Cecil and Williebell Scott, was born on the 25th Nov 1945, in Portsmouth, VA.

He served in the United States Navy as an aviation mechanic and was a professional cabinet maker for several cabinet companies in Atlanta, GA. His remaining years were spent in Cordova, TN with his wife, Sharon Scott, his daughter, Sonja Grant and her husband Joel Grant and grand-daughter Jessica Grant.

His sisters, Barbara McAllister, Linda Wood & Brenda Jack; three brothers, Gary Scott, Gene Scott & R.B. McQueen and a daughter, Tammy D. Carroll that preceded him in death, were all loved in the family and was greatly missed in their passing.

Lonnie is survived by his Wife, Ms. Sharon Scott, a brother, Russell Scott of Kentucky, and his sister, Sue Mulrath of Michigan; one daughter, Sonja Grant & family; three sons, Lonnie Daril Scott Jr., Richard Scott & family, Craig Scott & family; nine grandchildren, one great grandchild, & multiple nieces & nephews.

There will be no funeral nor memorial services held at this time. A grave-site service will be planned for the family in the near future where the burial will take place at the Hillcrest Cemetery in East Point Georgia.

In lieu of flowers, the Scott family suggests donations to the local charities.