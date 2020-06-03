Lizzie Swain

Jackson, GA



Mrs. Lizzie Kate Swain



Lizzie Kate Swain (80) of Jackson, Georgia went home to be with the Lord Jesus Christ on May 20, 2020 at her home.



She is survived by her husband, 4 daughters, a son and a host of others from grandchildren to a great-great grandchild.



Graveside funeral services for Mrs. Swain were held on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 11:00AM in the Bold Springs C.M.E. Church Cemetery with Rev. Don Sansbury will officiating.



Haisten McCullough Funeral Home, 1155 Everee Inn Road, Griffin, Ga. 30224 is in charge of arrangements.



