Flovilla
Mrs. Linda Mayfield
Linda Mayfield, of Flovilla passed away on August 4, 2019. She was born in Butts County on February 7, 1948. She was retired from the Georgia Dept. of Agriculture after many years of faithful service.
During her retirement, Linda enjoyed the Red Hat Society and shopping for a bargain, but most of all she loved being with her grandchildren and church family.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Ann Shields of Flovilla. She is survived by her devoted husband of 48 years, Newton Mayfield; Two Sons and Daughters-in-law; Walter and Katie Mayfield and Ben and Shannon Mayfield; three grandchildren, Zach, Mackenzie and Taylor; one Brother, John Shields.
Funeral Services for Linda Mayfield will be held Saturday, August 10, 2019, at 11 AM in the Chapel of Haisten Funeral Home in Jackson. Dr. Neal Wall will officiate with internment in the Sandy Creek Cemetery. The Family will receive friends on Friday evening from 6-8 PM at Haisten Funeral Home in Jackson.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that memorial donations be made to the Flovilla Baptist Church Memorial Building Fund; PO Box 97 Flovilla, GA 30216.
Haisten Funeral Home of Jackson is serving the Mayfield family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.