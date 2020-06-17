Linda L. Teal, age 75 of Flovilla, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. She was born on Saturday, September 23, 1944 in Alexandria, Alabama. She is preceded in death by her parents, Homer George Lester and Mary Lee Nicholson Lester; 2 sisters, Darlene Cobb and Donna Davis. Linda was formerly employed as a Clerk with Bell South. She was a member of Flovilla Baptist Church. She enjoyed watching games shows, such as Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy, gardening, bowling, reading, sewing and crocheting. Survivors include her children, Ginger Frey, Dawn and Jimmy Hoover, Frank and Bekah Teal; grandchildren, Amanda Ayers, Alvin Stephens, Josh Stephens, Skylar Hoover, Samantha Hoover, Will Hoover, Vivian Teal; 13 great-grandchildren; sisters, Anne Walker, Marie and Robert Tiller; brother, Steve and Kathy Lester; numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Flovilla Baptist Church with Pastor Neal Wall officiating. The family will greet visitors one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Flovilla Baptist Church: 348 Heard St, Flovilla, GA 30216. Sherrell Westbury Funeral Home, 212 East College St. Jackson, GA is serving the Teal family.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today. Subscribe or contribute