Linda Cochran

Jackson
Mrs. Linda Joyce Cochran (Jones)
Linda Joyce Jones Cochran, age 76, died Sunday October 20, 2019. She was born in Atlanta, GA July 14, 1943 to the late James and Rebecca Jones. She was married to Sammy Cochran.
She was retired from AT&T. She was a member of the Fayette County Ladies Shrine and she also enjoyed coin collecting.
Linda is survived by her husband Samuel Douglas Cochran; one daughter, Rebecca Lynn Tuten and one grandson, Nicholas Tuten.
Funeral Services for Linda Joyce Jones Cochran will be Thursday October 24, 2019 at 2:00 PM in the Chapel of Haisten Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Worthville Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday October 24 from 12 Noon until 1:45 PM.
Haisten Funeral Home of Jackson is serving the Cochran family.
