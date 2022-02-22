Jackson, GA Ms. Linda Carol Chrisley, age 62, of Jackson, Georgia passed away on Tuesday, February 22, 2022. Linda was born on Thursday, November 26, 1959, in Atlanta, Georgia to the late J.C. and Lois Chrisley. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Carol Ritch; son, Joseph Adam Ingram; ex-husband, Joseph Ingram. Linda loved watching The Walking Dead, being outdoors and on the go, and taking care of people. She loved flowers, especially roses and most of all loved her grandkids. Linda is survived by (on her side of the family) her daughter, Ashley Davis, sons and daughter-in-law, Andy and Ashleigh Davis, Codi Davis; grandchildren, Lexie Beckham, Adam Beckham, Craig Boozer, Breanna Davis, Charleigh Davis, Jasper Davis, Bentley Davis, and expectant grandchild, Raya Josephine; siblings, Charles Chrisley, Don Chrisley, Jabo Chrisley, Tammy Chrisley, Gloria Mills, James Mills, Sue Jones; ex-husband, Phil Davis; several nieces and nephews. On her ex-husbands side of the family, siblings, Richard Ingram, Helen Ingram, James Ingram, Shirley Gay, Olin Ingram; nephew, Donnie "Chip" Gay; several nieces and nephews. A funeral service for Ms. Linda Chrisley will be held on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at 2:00 P.M. at Sherrell Memorial Chapel with Mr. Rudy Mangham officiating. Friends may visit with the family on hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com. Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 E. College Street, Jackson, GA, is serving the Chrisley family.

