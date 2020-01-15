Jackson
Lewis Maddox
Mr. Lewis Anthony Maddox, age 55, of Jackson, Georgia, passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020. He was born on Friday, December 4, 1964, in Jackson, son of Kay Maddox and the late Lester Maddox. Lewis was a proud member of the United States Army. He was always making sure his friends and family were taken care of. Lewis was a very giving man and never met a stranger. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Ed Maddox, Sr., and Leslie Maddox.
In addition to his mother, Lewis is survived by his daughter, Erika Parr; brother and sister-in-law, Jack and Shelly Maddox; sister and brother-in-law, Marie and Brad Cornman; nieces and nephews, Brianna Cornman, Ed Maddox, Jr., Daniel Maddox, Robert Maddox, Aleia Maddox, and Bridgett Hill-Pruitt.
A funeral service for Lewis Maddox will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Thursday, January 9, 2020, at Sherrell Memorial Chapel with Mr. Rudy Mangham officiating. Friends may visit the family at the funeral home Thursday evening from 12:00 NOON until 2:00 P.M. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com
Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 East College Street Jackson, GA is serving the Maddox family.
