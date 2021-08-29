Jackson, GA Mr. Levi Clement Batten, Sr., age 36, of Jackson, Georgia passed away Saturday, August 28, 2021.Levi was born on Wednesday, July 3, 1985, in Bradenton, Florida to Charles Brooks Batten and Christine Hanley Batten. Levi served in the United States Army and was a member of Rock Springs Church. He treasured his 1969 Cougar and was a big Florida Gator fan. He liked to play golf and spend time with his family. Levi is survived by his wife Kaley Fincher Batten; children, Levi Batten Jr., Ella Batten, Kelan James Barnes; mother and father, Christine and Brooks Batten; brothers and sisters-in-law, Joshua and Christie Batten, Benjamin and Kristina Batten; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. A memorial service for Mr. Levi Batten will be held at 12:00 P.M. on Thursday, September 2, 2021, at the Sherrell Memorial Chapel with Dr. Benny Tate officiating. Friends may visit with the family one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Flowers will be accepted however the family requests donations be made to Tunnels to Towers Foundation, www.t2t.org in Levi's memory. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com. Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 E. College Street, Jackson, GA, is serving the Batten family.

