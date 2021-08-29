Levi Clement Batten

Jackson, GA Mr. Levi Clement Batten, Sr., age 36, of Jackson, Georgia passed away Saturday, August 28, 2021.Levi was born on Wednesday, July 3, 1985, in Bradenton, Florida to Charles Brooks Batten and Christine Hanley Batten. Levi served in the United States Army and was a member of Rock Springs Church. He treasured his 1969 Cougar and was a big Florida Gator fan. He liked to play golf and spend time with his family. Levi is survived by his wife Kaley Fincher Batten; children, Levi Batten Jr., Ella Batten, Kelan James Barnes; mother and father, Christine and Brooks Batten; brothers and sisters-in-law, Joshua and Christie Batten, Benjamin and Kristina Batten; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. A memorial service for Mr. Levi Batten will be held at 12:00 P.M. on Thursday, September 2, 2021, at the Sherrell Memorial Chapel with Dr. Benny Tate officiating. Friends may visit with the family one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Flowers will be accepted however the family requests donations be made to Tunnels to Towers Foundation, www.t2t.org in Levi's memory. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com. Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 E. College Street, Jackson, GA, is serving the Batten family.

To send flowers to the family of Levi Batten, Sr., please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Service information

Sep 2
Visitation
Thursday, September 2, 2021
11:00AM-12:00PM
Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home
212 East College Street
Jackson, GA 30233
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Sep 2
Memorial Service
Thursday, September 2, 2021
12:00PM
Sherrell Memorial Chapel
212 E. College St.
Jackson, GA 30233
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Memorial Service begins.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Trending Videos